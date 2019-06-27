Macron says he warned Iran's Rouhani about breaking nuclear commitments

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2019. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that leaving the 2015 nuclear deal, or any signals that suggested Tehran would break the accord, would be a mistake.

“I had a conversation with President Rouhani a couple of days ago and I indicated that any exit from the accord would be an error and any signals in that direction would be an error,” Macron told reporters.