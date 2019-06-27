World News
June 27, 2019 / 8:28 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Macron says he warned Iran's Rouhani about breaking nuclear commitments

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2019. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that leaving the 2015 nuclear deal, or any signals that suggested Tehran would break the accord, would be a mistake.

“I had a conversation with President Rouhani a couple of days ago and I indicated that any exit from the accord would be an error and any signals in that direction would be an error,” Macron told reporters.

Reporting by Christopher Gallagher; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below