August 22, 2018 / 12:49 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Merkel cool on EU independent payment system to save Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she agreed with her foreign minister that relations with the United States are changing but she stopped short of backing his call for a separate EU payments system to save an international nuclear deal with Iran.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on next to Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the guest house Meseberg Palace in Gransee, Germany August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“On the question of independent payment systems, we have some problems in our dealings with Iran, no question, on the other hand we know that on questions of terrorist financing, for example, SWIFT is very important,” Merkel told reporters.

She added that it was very important to keep good co-operation with the United States in the area of security.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr

