Germany seeks to maintain unity if U.S. decertifies Iran nuclear deal
October 13, 2017 / 10:04 AM / in 8 days

Germany seeks to maintain unity if U.S. decertifies Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Friday vowed to work for continued global unity if U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will not certify Iran’s compliance with a 2015 nuclear accord negotiated by world powers, as expected.

“We have a great interest in the continuation of this international unity. If ... an important country like the United States comes to a different conclusion as appears to be the case, we will work even harder with other partners to maintain this cohesion,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Trump is to deliver a speech at 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT) to announce a confrontational new approach to U.S. policy toward Iran. In a big shift, he is expected to say he will not certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
