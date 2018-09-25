FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 25, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Maximum pressure on Iran risks regional escalation - German minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The United States’ strategy of applying maximum pressure on Iran will not work alone and carries the risk of a regional escalation, Germany’s Foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

“If fronts harden, nothing will get better or easier, but much more dangerous and difficult,” Maas said following a meeting with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran in New York on Monday to discuss Iran’s nuclear deal.

The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal on Monday agreed to keep working to maintain trade with Tehran despite scepticism this is possible as U.S. sanctions to choke off Iranian oil sales resume in November.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.