Iran asks U.N. to condemn Israeli threats: state TV

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has asked in letters to its secretary-general and Security Council for condemnation of Israeli threats against Tehran and to bring Israel’s nuclear programme under its supervision.

Iranian state television said Gholamali Khoshrou has asked the United Nation to force Israel to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and bring its nuclear programme under supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a UN atomic watchdog.