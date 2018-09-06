Khamenei says U.S., Israel wage media war to discourage Iranians

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States and Israel on Thursday of waging a media war to discourage Iranians, state TV reported, as the country faces economic hardship after the reimposition of U.S. sanctions.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini in Tehran, Iran, August 13, 2018. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS/Files

The rial currency has lost about two-thirds of its value this year under the threat of the sanctions, reimposed by President Donald Trump after he withdrew Washington from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.

The cost of living has also soared, sparking sporadic demonstrations against profiteering and corruption, with many protestors chanting anti-government slogans.

“The goal of this media war is to create anxiety ... and pessimism among people towards each other and the authorities, and to exaggerate economic problems in the minds of the public,” the television quoted Khamenei as saying.

“Based on our intelligence, the U.S. and Zionist (Israeli) spy agencies, financed by the super-rich of our region, have set up an organisation for this media war and are seriously planning and trying to infect the advertising space and the minds in our community,” Khamenei said.

Saudi Arabia, Iran’s main regional rival, and the United Arab Emirates have backed Trump’s decision to reimpose sanctions on Tehran, reflecting the wealthy oil exporters’ concern about Iran’s ballistic missile programme and support for militant groups.

Trump said on Wednesday he remained open to the possibility of talks between Washington and Tehran. However, he added: “Iran is in turmoil right now. They’re in total turmoil.”

“Now they are just worrying about their own survival as a country,” he told reporters, without offering any evidence.