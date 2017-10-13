Kremlin sees 'extremely negative' consequences if U.S. quits Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - If the United States withdraws from the Iran nuclear deal, this will have extremely negative consequences, and Iran is likely to quit the agreement as well, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks on the phone before a session of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Sochi, Russia October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“Certainly, this will damage the atmosphere of predictability, security, stability and non-proliferation in the entire world,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

He said Russia would continue its policy to ensure the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.