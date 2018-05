MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he would discuss how to try to save the Iran nuclear deal with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow later on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov invites his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to have a seat during their meeting in Moscow, Russia May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Lavrov was cited as saying that U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that Washington would withdraw from the deal had created a “crisis situation,” the news agency reported.