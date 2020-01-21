Iranian MP says Iran would be protected if it had nuclear arms - ISNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran would be protected from threats if it had nuclear weapons, Iranian lawmaker told parliament on Tuesday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency, adding that Iran should build missiles with “unconventional” warheads.

“If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats ... We should put the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right,” he was quoted as saying by ISNA.

The West has long accused Tehran of seeking to develop nuclear arms, although Iran’s clerical rulers consistently deny this, saying the nation’s nuclear programme has only peaceful aims.