Israel urges more sanctions on Iran if it breaches uranium limit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Files

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged world powers on Monday to step up sanctions against Iran swiftly should it go through with a plan to exceed an enriched uranium limit set by a 2015 nuclear deal.

“Should Iran deliver on its threats, the international community will have to implement, immediately, the pre-set sanctions mechanism,” Israeli media quoted Netanyahu as saying in a speech following Tehran’s announcement earlier on Monday.