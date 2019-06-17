World News
June 17, 2019 / 11:19 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Israel urges more sanctions on Iran if it breaches uranium limit

1 Min Read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Files

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged world powers on Monday to step up sanctions against Iran swiftly should it go through with a plan to exceed an enriched uranium limit set by a 2015 nuclear deal.

“Should Iran deliver on its threats, the international community will have to implement, immediately, the pre-set sanctions mechanism,” Israeli media quoted Netanyahu as saying in a speech following Tehran’s announcement earlier on Monday.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens

