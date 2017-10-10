FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal in call with Trump - May's office
October 10, 2017

UK reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal in call with Trump - May's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to a 2015 Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a key U.S. decision on whether Tehran has stuck to the terms of the pact.

“The PM reaffirmed the UK’s strong commitment to the deal alongside our European partners, saying it was vitally important for regional security,” an emailed statement from May’s office said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Gareth Jones)

