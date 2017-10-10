FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's armed forces say time to teach U.S. "new lessons" - ISNA
October 10, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in 7 days

Iran's armed forces say time to teach U.S. "new lessons" - ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran Spokesman for Iran's Joint Armed Forces Staff Masoud Jazayeri speaks during a news conference in Tehran January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for Iran’s armed forces warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday against threatening the Islamic Republic and said Iranian forces would teach the United States “new lessons”.

“It seems the Trump administration only understands swear words, and needs some shocks to understand the new meaning of power in the world,” Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri, who is also a Revolutionary Guards commander was quoted as saying by ISNA.

“It is time to teach Americans new lessons” he said.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Janet Lawrence

