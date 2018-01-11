Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: "I expect new sanctions on Iran"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Thursday that he expected U.S. President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Iran.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks before swearing-in Joseph M. Otting as Comptroller of the Currency in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I am expecting new sanctions on Iran,” Mnuchin told reporters. “We continue to look at them. We’ve rolled them out and I think you can expect there will be more sanctions coming.”

Trump faces a Friday deadline on whether to waive sanctions on Iran as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. A U.S. official said on Wednesday that if Trump waived those sanctions, the administration would impose new, targeted measures against Iranian businesses and people.