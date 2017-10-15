U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin plans to sanction Iran revolutionary guards

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that he planned to impose new sanctions on Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards as part of an emboldened U.S. diplomatic offensive against the Islamic Republic.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Asked if he was planning to impose the sanctions, Mnuchin told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures program: “I am” and said he has discussed U.S. plans with his international counterparts at the latest meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

“I’ve had very direct conversations with my counterparts about what we’re trying to do with Iran,” Mnuchin said. “We’re going to be working with them on that.”