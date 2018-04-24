FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 7:30 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Iran warns Trump to remain in the nuclear deal or 'face severe consequences' - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday to remain in the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers in 2015, or face “severe consequences”.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

“I am telling those in the White House that if they do not live up to their commitments, the Iranian government will react firmly,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

“If anyone betrays the deal, they should know that they would face severe consequences,” he added.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
