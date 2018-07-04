FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 10:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rouhani says Tehran will remain in nuclear deal if its benefits are guaranteed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran will remain in its 2015 nuclear deal only if its benefits are guaranteed by other signatories after the United States withdrew from the accord, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a news conference on Wednesday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Rouhani said the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal was “illegal”. “Not the United States, not any other country would benefit from this decision to withdraw from the accord,” Rouhani said in the news conference, which was broadcast live on Iranian state television.

Reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London; Editing by Catherine Evans

