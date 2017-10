MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ali Larijani, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, said on Monday that Tehran had a specific plan of action if the United States withdrew from the nuclear pact and that Washington would regret any such decision, the Interfax news agency reported.

Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani holds a news conference in Istanbul January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/Files

Larijani made the statement in St Petersburg where he was taking part in a parliamentary forum.