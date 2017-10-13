UPDATE 1-Russia says Trump's "aggressive" stance on Iran doomed to fail

(Updates with quotes)

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump chose not to certify a deal on Iran’s nuclear program that there was no place in international diplomacy for aggressive rhetoric, and such methods were doomed to fail.

Trump’s announcement “once again underlines the inadmissibility of using aggressive and threatening rhetoric in international relations,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement

“It is a hangover from the past, which does not correspond to modern norms of civilized dealings between countries,” the statement said.

“We viewed with regret the decision of the U.S. President not to confirm to Congress that Iran is fulfilling in good faith” the nuclear deal, the statement said.

“We expect that this step will not have a direct effect on the progress of implementation of the agreements, although, clearly, it does not correspond to the spirit and letter,” of the nuclear deal.

Iran was strictly abiding by the terms of the deal, and the agreement was already making a contribution to making the world safer, it added.

“In any event, regardless of the decisions of individual parties to the agreement, it is not possible to return to a situation which previously existed around the Iranian nuclear program,” the statement said. “In particular, there can be no talk of a renewal of sanctions via the U.N. Security Council.”

