Iran parliament speaker: nuclear deal will collapse if U.S. quits - agencies
October 13, 2017 / 9:09 AM / in 8 days

Iran parliament speaker: nuclear deal will collapse if U.S. quits - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - If the United States leaves the Iran nuclear deal, this will be the end of this international agreement, the TASS news agency cited Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani as saying on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani speaks during a news conference in Beirut December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Larijani, in Russia’s second largest city of St Petersburg for an international parliamentary forum, also said that Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal could lead to global chaos, TASS reported.

Iran hopes that Russia will play a role in resolving the situation around the nuclear deal, Larijani said meeting Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma lower house of Russia’s parliament, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
