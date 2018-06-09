FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2018 / 8:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's Rouhani wants more talks with Russia about U.S. nuclear deal exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday he wanted more talks with Russia about what he called the “illegal” U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Trump said last month Washington was withdrawing from what he called “a horrible one-sided deal” and would reimpose U.S. economic sanctions on Iran.

Rouhani, speaking at a summit of the Chinese and Russian-led security bloc the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the port city of Qingdao, said that Russia’s role in implementing the nuclear deal had been “important and constructive.”

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

