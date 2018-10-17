FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 5:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. reliance on sanctions "out of control" - Iran foreign minister

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States’ reliance on sanctions is “out of control”, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javed Zarif (L) speaks during a news conference in Baghdad, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Al-Rubaye/Pool/File Photo

The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday sanctioned two Iranian banks and a handful of firms allegedly linked to the Basij militia over what Washington said was its recruitment and training of child soldiers for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

“U.S. addiction to sanctions is out of control,” Zarif wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Mark Heinrich

