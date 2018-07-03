FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss call for nuclear deal with Iran to be preserved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN (Reuters) - Swiss President Alain Berset on Tuesday urged all sides not to endanger the nuclear agreement between global powers and Iran, after meeting his Tehran counterpart, Hassan Rouhani.

Swiss President Alain Berset and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gesture after they deliver a statement after a two day visit in Bern, Switzerland, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Talks between Rouhani and the Swiss government focused on stabilising the nuclear deal following the withdrawal of the United States, it said in a statement.

Switzerland pledged to work to preserve the flow of humanitarian goods to Iran, despite any resumption of U.S. sanctions, while urging Tehran to recognise Israel’s right to exist.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz in Bern, writing by John Revill; editing by John Miller

