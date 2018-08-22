FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bolton reaffirms U.S. not seeking regime change in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton reaffirmed on Wednesday that the United States was not seeking a change of government in Iran.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during an interview with Reuters in Jerusalem August 21, 2018. REUTERS/RonenZvulun

“Just to be clear, regime change in Iran is not American policy. But what we want is massive change in the regime’s behaviour,” Bolton told a news conference in Jerusalem, where he has held talks with Israeli leaders.

Bolton, who has in the past suggested the U.S. government should push for a change in government in Iran, said in May that that was not part of the Trump administration’s policy.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; editing by John Stonestreet

