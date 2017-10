Tillerson consulted Britain, China, France, Russia on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers a keynote address at the 13th Annual Grand Challenges Meeting co-hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Washington, U.S., October 4 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spoken with senior officials of Britain, China, France and Russia in recent days to discuss President Donald Trump’s planned announcement on Iran on Friday, the State Department said without giving details.

“I would describe them as listening calls, consulting calls and having conversations about the overall rollout, if you will, of the plan ... which the president will announce tomorrow,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters, saying Tillerson spoke to the French and Russian foreign ministers and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Thursday and to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson “in recent days.”