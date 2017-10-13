Trump says he can end Iran deal if no action to fix it soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he wants to see action to fix the flaws he sees in the Iran nuclear deal in a short period of time, adding that he could end the deal instantaneously.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We’ll see what happens over the next short period of time and I can do that instantaneously,” Trump told reporters when asked why he did not choose to scrap the deal now.

“I like a two-step process much better,” said Trump, who was speaking shortly after he announced he would not certify the 2015 deal, aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, in a major shift in U.S. policy.