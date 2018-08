(Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the new U.S. sanctions on Iran were “the most biting sanctions ever imposed”.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally in Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, OH, U.S., August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“In November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!” he tweeted.