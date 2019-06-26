Iran will not be burdened with preserving nuclear deal - Iran's U.N. envoy

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi speaks to the media outside Security Council chambers at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran’s United Nations envoy described his country’s nuclear deal with world powers as being in “critical condition” on Wednesday and warned “Iran alone cannot, shall not and will not take all of the burdens anymore to preserve” the 2015 agreement.

“As long as illegal sanctions are in place, one cannot be expected to trust the offer for an honest and genuine dialogue,” Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said of talks with the United States.