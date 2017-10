Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir speaks at a briefing with reporters at the Saudi Embassy in London, Britain September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia does not believe that Iran is abiding by the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and six world powers, the kingdom’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, without elaborating.

“We expect the international community to do whatever it takes to ensure that Iran is in compliance,” the minister, Adel al-Jubeir, told reporters at the United Nations.