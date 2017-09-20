FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democrats want Iran nuclear info from White House -aides
September 20, 2017 / 5:01 PM / a month ago

Senate Democrats want Iran nuclear info from White House -aides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A group of senior U.S. Senate Democrats, saying the Trump administration has not provided required information to show Iran is not complying with the international nuclear agreement, demanded the administration provide it before Oct. 6, Senate aides said on Wednesday.

In a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other cabinet officials, seen by Reuters, the lawmakers asked the administration to provide a written report with any information suggesting Iran is no longer complying with the agreement and, where appropriate, public testimony. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

