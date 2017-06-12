FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 3:45 PM / 2 months ago

Iran says Trump administration will end up abiding by nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) at his office at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, April 23, 2017.Michalis Karagiannis

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Monday the Trump administration will end up abiding by the 2015 nuclear deal despite its protestations to the contrary because it is in the national interest of the United States.

Trump has previously said that the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran is a "disaster" and the "worst deal ever negotiated".

"Unfortunately the behaviour from the new administration in Washington is not very promising," Zarif told reporters after meeting his Norwegian counterpart. "We believe that at the end of the day they will find it necessary to abide by the deal.

"I believe the U.S. administration will find it in the interest of the United States, as well as the interest of international peace and security, to live up to its commitments."

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Williams

