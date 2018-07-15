FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's supreme leader calls for backing government in face of U.S. sanctions: website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday called on state bodies to support the government of President Hassan Rouhani in fighting looming U.S. economic sanctions, saying America’s “conspiracy” could be defeated, according to his official website.

“I strongly believe that if the government takes the necessary measures, it will be able to overcome problems and defeat the U.S. conspiracy,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech carried on the website, calling on state bodies to support the government’s economic policies.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

