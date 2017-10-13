FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Mattis says eyeing provocative Iran actions after Trump speech
October 13, 2017 / 7:30 PM / 8 days ago

U.S.'s Mattis says eyeing provocative Iran actions after Trump speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday he had not yet seen any provocative actions from Iran following President Donald Trump’s speech outlining a more confrontational approach to Iran and added there had been no change in U.S. military posture so far.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens to a question during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

“Right now, we keep an eye on the potential for more provocations from the Iranians but right now we have not seen that,” Mattis told reporters on board a military plane.

“With the Iranians destabilising record from Lebanon to Syria, from Yemen to Afghanistan, of course we watch for this,” Mattis said. “Right now we are not changing our posture.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
