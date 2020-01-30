Iran says new U.S. sanctions shows Washington's despair - Fars

DUBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran’s nuclear organisation and Tehran’s nuclear chief shows Washington’s despair, said a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, adding that the country’s civilian nuclear programme will continue with full force.

“Imposing sanctions on Ali Akbar Salehi and Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran is a sign of America’s despair and is a political game played by Washington. These sanctions have no value and are childish measures,” spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told Iran’s Fars news agency.

“Such measures will have no impact on our nuclear programme and Tehran’s civilian nuclear work will continue with full force based on Iran’s needs.”