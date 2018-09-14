U.S. imposes sanctions on Thai company it accuses of aiding Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions against a Thai aviation company that it said was acting on behalf of Iran’s Mahan Air, which it accused of ferrying troops and supplies into Syria in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The fresh actions target My Aviation Company Ltd in Bangkok and modifies sanctions against Malaysia-based Mahan Travel and Tourism, a U.S. Treasury statement said. Mahan Air is already under U.S. sanctions.

“Mahan Air continues to fly into Syria every week, even as millions of innocent civilians in Idlib province are under threat of imminent attack from the murderous Assad regime and its backers in Iran and Russia,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The sanctions come as Turkey said on Friday it was talking to all parties in the Syrian conflict, including Iran and Russia, to prevent a Syrian government offensive on Idlib province.