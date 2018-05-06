U.S. can't threaten Iran, which withstood long war against Iraq: Rouhani

DUBAI (Reuters) - President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday rejected threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, saying Iranians would not be affected because of their experience of a long war with Iraq.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

“You (U.S.) should know that you cannot threaten this great nation because our people withstood eight year of ... defence (in the war with Iraq),” Rouhani said in a speech carried live on state television.