Iran files complaint to United Nations about U.S. drone: Tasnim

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Friday it had formally filed a complaint to the United Nations against the United States over the violation of its airspace with an unmanned drone shot down by Tehran earlier this month, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“The complaint was filed to the U.N. Security Council over the aggression against our airspace by the American drone ... the complaint states that Tehran reserves the right to respond firmly if the U.S. repeats the violation,” Tasnim quoted deputy Foreign Minister Gholamhossein Dehghani as saying.

Tensions spiked between Tehran and Washington after Iran downed a U.S. military drone on June 20 that it said was flying over one of its southern provinces on the Gulf. Washington said the drone was shot down over international waters.