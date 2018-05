WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would impose the “strongest sanctions in history” against the Iranian leadership, after Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on the Trump administration's Iran policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pompeo laid out 12 demands for Iran and said relief from sanctions would only come when Washington had seen tangible shifts in Iran’s policies.