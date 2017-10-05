FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump plans to announce he will decertify Iran nuclear deal - Washington Post
October 5, 2017 / 6:59 PM / 12 days ago

Trump plans to announce he will decertify Iran nuclear deal - Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to announce next week that he will decertify the Iran nuclear deal, saying it is not in the U.S. national interest and forwarding the issue to Congress to address, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The Post, citing people familiar with the White House strategy, said the president’s decision would be the first step in a process that could lead to the demise of the 2015 deal that limited Iran’s nuclear activities.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

