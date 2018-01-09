FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to decide on Iran sanctions waivers on Friday -State Department
January 9, 2018 / 8:53 PM / in a day

U.S. to decide on Iran sanctions waivers on Friday -State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is expected to decide on Friday whether to continue to waive U.S. penalties on Iran, as agreed under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the State Department said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the White House later in the week ahead of the decision, State Department spokesman Steve Goldstein told a briefing.

“We would expect a decision on Friday,” Goldstein said. “And there have been ongoing discussions regarding this.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and James Dalgleish

