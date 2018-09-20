FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says U.S. offer to reach a treaty is a mocking call for peace: Twitter

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that United States cannot seek to negotiate a new treaty with Tehran while it has violated its treaty obligations by withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles during a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, in Bern, Switzerland, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

“U.S. calls JCPOA (the nuclear deal) a personal agreement between two governments, claiming it seeks a treaty. Wrong.” Zarif tweeted. “U.S. has violated its treaty obligations too... Apparently, U.S. only mocks calls for peace.”

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Stamp

