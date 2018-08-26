America is waging 'psychological war' against Iran - foreign minister

GENEVA (Reuters) - America is waging a psychological war against Iran and its business partners, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim/File Photo

“[America’s] focus is on a psychological war against Iran and its business partners,” Zarif said.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May and is reimposing sanctions on Tehran. Other parties to the accord are trying to find ways to save the agreement.

Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord has hurt the United States, Zarif said, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

“From the time that Trump announced the withdrawal from the nuclear deal, America has not been able to reach its goals,” Zarif said.

Washington aims to force Tehran to end its nuclear program and its support of militant groups in Syria and Iraq.

Zarif also said the nuclear deal has led to political conflict within Iran.

“There are some in the country who, instead of laying the groundwork for using the opportunities presented by the nuclear deal, chose a political fight,” Zarif said, according to ISNA. “And this political fight led to despair and disappointment.”

Hardline critics of the deal have lashed out at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after America’s withdrawal, claiming the agreement was a form of capitulation.