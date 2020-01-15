Iran's Zarif says 2015 nuclear deal 'among best deals' - State TV

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif gestures upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday the country’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers was among the “best deals” he could envisage.

Zarif made the comment during a speech in New Delhi, aired by Iranian state television, where he is attending a security conference.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the deal with his own new pact to ensure Iran did not get an atomic weapon.

Trump said in a tweet he agreed on the need for a “Trump deal”.