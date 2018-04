MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that demands by U.S President Donald Trump to change Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers were unacceptable.

Foreign Ministers Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran, Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey pose for a family photo following their meeting in Moscow, Russia April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Trump has said that unless European allies fix the “terrible flaws” in the Iran nuclear deal by May 12, he will refuse to extend U.S. sanctions relief for oil-producing Iran.