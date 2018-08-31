FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 8:12 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

French call for more Iran negotiations "bullying and excessive" - Iran foreign ministry

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A French call for further negotiations with Iran over its nuclear accord is “bullying and excessive,” its foreign ministry said Friday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that, following the U.S. pullout from the agreement, Tehran should be ready to negotiate on its future nuclear plans, its ballistic missile arsenal and its role in wars in Syria and Yemen.

“There is no reason, need, reliability or trust for negotiations on issues that are non-negotiable,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi also said, according to IRNA.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by John Stonestreet

