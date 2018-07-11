Iran Supreme Leader's aide to meet Russian energy minister on Moscow visit - ISNA agency

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A top advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will meet Russian energy minister Alexander Novak during a visit to Moscow, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported Wednesday.

File Photo: Ali Akbar Velayati, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's top adviser on international affairs, smiles as he listens to questions from the media during a news conference after meeting with Lebanon's Prime Minister Tammam Salam at the government palace in Beirut May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Ali Akbar Velayati is also scheduled to meet President Vladimir Putin during the visit, which will be part of efforts to make Tehran’s stance clear after the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Tuesday, according to state television.