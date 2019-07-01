Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has passed 300 kilogram limit: Fars news

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile has passed the 300 kilogram limit under its nuclear deal, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday, citing an unnamed “informed source.”

Iranian officials have said in recent days that the Islamic Republic is on track to pass the enriched uranium limit, which was set under its nuclear deal, after remaining signatories to the pact fell short of Tehran’s demands to be shielded from U.S. sanctions.