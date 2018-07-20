Oil storage blast in central Iran kills two, fire contained - Tasnim

ANKARA (Reuters) - An explosion at an Iranian oil storage facility in the central industrial zone of Khomein on Friday killed two people and wounded another, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“An oil purifier unit in the Khomein facility caught fire around noon ... which caused a blast in which two people were killed,” the deputy governor of Iran’s Markazi province, Fatollah Haghighi, told Tasnim.

“The fire has been completely contained but firefighters will remain at the scene until the cooling operation is completed.”

The official said that technical issues caused the fire.