Iran's NITC says no oil leak caused by its tanker after engine failure

DUBAI (Reuters) - National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said that there was no leak in the Red Sea from its tanker “Happiness 1” after it suffered engine failure, Iran’s news agency SHANA reported on Thursday.

“On Tuesday, the vessel, with 26 crew members aboard, was sailing in the Red Sea towards Suez Canal when its engine failed due to water leakage to the engine room,” SHANA said.

The tanker is now safe and no injuries have been reported so far. There was no environmental damage caused by the incident, SHANA said.

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s coast guard said they had assisted “Happiness 1” which had suffered engine trouble off the coast of Jeddah after Riyadh received a request for help from Iran, according to state news agency SPA.