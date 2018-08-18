Rouhani to appear before Iranian parliament on August 28: agency

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will appear before parliament on Aug. 28 to answer questions on his government’s handling of Iran’s economic struggles.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Files

Iranian lawmaker Assadollah Abbasi was quoted as saying by the parliament’s news agency ICANA that “It has been agreed that the parliamentary session to question the president will take place on Aug. 28.”

It is the first time parliament has summoned Rouhani, who is under pressure from hardline rivals to change his cabinet following a deterioration in relations with the United States and Iran’s growing economic difficulties.

Lawmakers want to question Rouhani on topics including the decline of the Iranian rial, which has lost more than half its value since April, as well as weak economic growth and rising unemployment.