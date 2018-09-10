FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 10, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Iran's Shamkhani says Tehran will respond to any hostile action - Tasnim

1 Min Read

Ankara (Reuters) - A senior Iranian security official said Tehran will respond to any hostile action against the country and said the era of “hit and run” was over, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

“The era of hit and run is over in the world and any hostile measure against our country will be responded to by Tehran 10-fold. We are capable to protect ourselves in every field,” Tasnim quoted Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council as saying.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.